Letter: Still waiting

In a letter to the editor on Jan. 14, Larry Stone from Rock Island informed us that he can predict the future. He claimed that President Joe Biden and the Democrats will have open borders, higher taxes, reduce police funding, statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., among other claims. This was all before the Democrats took control of the House, Senate and White House.

He informs us that is what you get if one voted for Biden. I might remind Mr. Stone that if one voted for Donald Trump, they are still waiting for Mexico to pay for that "beautiful" wall, to see his tax returns, for COVID-19 to just disappear and for that health care plan to be released in two weeks, which is going on four months now.

Political parties, both parties, are ineffective in Washington working for us, the public. The sooner people like Mr. Stone realize this and set aside party politics, then the sooner we the people can band together and create change for all of us.

In closing, I would like to ask Mr. Stone for the winning Powerball numbers since he can predict the future so well. I'm willing to share.

Jerry Laake

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0