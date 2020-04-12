Letter: Stockpiling our values

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stockpile is defined as a "treasure" of goods reserved for a time of emergency.

With bipartisan support, the United States embarked on the Stockpile Stewardship Program in 2009 to maintain the world’s largest supply of nuclear weapons. It aims to preserve the safety and extend the life of our aging nuclear weapons. For the past 12 years, this program has been funded with hundreds of billions of dollars.

With bipartisan support, the U.S. maintains the world’s largest supply of emergency crude. Established in 1975, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve stores 713 million barrels of oil in underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana. The U.S. recently announced plans to add storage space so we can keep drilling during these times of low demand.

Without bipartisan support, the Strategic National Stockpile, which maintains the U.S. supply of medical goods, has received nowhere near the same level of support and attention. It is not my intention here to point blame for these sins of omission, but simply to note that what we stockpile says something about what we value.