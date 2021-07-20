Letter: Stoking chaos

In response to Marc Thiessen's Thursday column: Really? He said Donald Trump's social media exile "could even help him win back the White House." Really? Trump absolutely loves his supporters because they obviously are the source of his power. The evidence of the last five years is that he absolutely hates people like me who consider themselves conservative but reject him. He has no way to grow his base and apparently never had the desire to do so. That is reflective of an autocrat. He does not care about this country if he is not leading it.