Dear Representative Stoltenberg, I want to express my objection to your sponsorship of House Joint Resolution 8, wherein you want to strictly define "marriage" as the exclusive "union between one human biological male and one human biological female."

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court of the United State of America declared that same sex marriages are legal in all 50 states. To the best of my knowledge, Iowa is still one of those states.

You may want or wish to impose your definition of marriage on others, but you are wrong in assuming that your personal view(s) represent the opinion of all Iowans.

The same goes for trying to define what a "family" is or what "God" is. People arrive at their own definitions, and what works for one person may not work for another. This calls for tolerance, acceptance, charity, and love.

A marriage license is just a contract like many business agreements. It's a mutual agreement between individuals regardless of races, creed, religious beliefs, politics and any number of other factors. Some people find a need for such a document, others do not. It might just be one of the definitions of "freedom" of choice.

RM Thomas

Davenport