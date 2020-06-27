Letter: Stop blaming teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, blames teachers in part for reading non-proficiency among students of color. Thede, in an interview on KWQC-TV6, asserted that teachers do not call on students of color compared to white students as a contributing factor and further generalizes that they are quieter and, therefore, do not get as much attention from their teachers.

"They don't get the attention as their white counterparts. ... If they are conversing in conversation, they're the last ones to be called on — oftentimes, kids are quieter, kids of color are quieter. They don't always participate for fear of looking embarrassed ... but there's no real connection with those kids in the classroom."

How does Thede substantiate this belief? There are many factors in a child's life that impact education. Students have five years of life experience before they enter kindergarten. Parents are a child's first teacher. Stop blaming teachers.

Stacey Houk

Blue Grass

