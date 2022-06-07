Letter: Stop blaming the kids and teachers. Love them.

Remember the first weeks of Covid, when schools were closed? What an outcry was heard. Gosh, this is hard. I really respect teachers, hour after hour with a whole classroom; they don't get paid enough! Time passed. Parents and politicians shouted: Open schools! Not caring about the health and safety of the kids, teachers and staff. Time passed. Now we are hearing teachers can't teach this curriculum, unless parents proofread their lesson plans. Then these doofuses shout, teachers can't choose books. They throw out wonderful books and censor the library and demand total control of the instruction of our kids. Even though these same people have admitted, teaching kids is something they can't and won't do. Our troubled kids are now acting out due to the mess these parents and politicians have created. They have had no voice about how they have been treated. Why should children respect and respond positively when all of these loud voices constantly degrade these trained professionals? Stop blaming our imperfect kids. Love them. Stop building Juvenile Detention Centers; spend those millions to bring excellent professionals to Davenport to work with our kids. And to pay our teachers a decent salary. Stop blaming our kids. Love them and help them!