Letter: Stop denigrating others

I just finished reading the editorial page where the writer hurled a number of denigrating comments at whites, and even denigrated our Constitution because of the Texas shooting yesterday (May 25). This is the time to show empathy and compassion for those who are suffering a great deal of trauma from these events; not denigrate others, which just divides us. There are sick and evil people in all races, so spare me your arrogance and righteousness. While I have no problem with policy differences, I will no longer read any screed that denigrates others. Are there others out there who are sick and tired of this kind of response too? I require people be treated with respect if you want me to pay attention to what you say!

Eleanore DeSmet

Rock Island

