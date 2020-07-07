Letter: Stop destroying monuments

This when the left-wing Democrats, media BLM, Antifa and others are destroying this great country's history from one end to the other. The defacing, destruction and tearing down of monuments and statues is criminal and beyond disgusting. To say nothing of the riots, looting and burning down of private property. These people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent and private citizens should have the right to defend against these viscous attacks by whatever means deemed necessary. Changing of names hiding and covering up the past is nothing short of ridiculous, it doesn’t change the facts.