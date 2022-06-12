Letter: Stop elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a call to action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults.

During fiscal year 2021, the most recent reporting period for which data is available, Illinois’ Adult Protective Services (APS) program received a total of 20,567 reports of suspected abuse, neglect, self-neglect, and exploitation. We and our partners have worked uninterrupted throughout the pandemic to investigate all reported allegations of abuse and connect victims with appropriate resources.

But we cannot do this important work alone. Join us in building communities that safeguard our elders and persons with disabilities by learning to recognize and report any signs of mistreatment.

Adult abuse takes many forms and is not always easy to identify. Visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/Engage/Pages/default.aspx for information on the warning signs. To report suspected abuse, call the statewide, 24-hour APS hotline at 1-866-800-1409.

Paula Basta

Director, Illinois Department on Aging

