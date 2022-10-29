Letter: Stop false campaign advertising

In an Oct. 22 letter, two letters caught my attention. The first exhorts all candidates to tell us what they’re going to do instead of attacking and misrepresenting the positions of their opponents. Amen! Since we’re not going to get rid of PACS and other “dark money” sources, it’s my opinion that these entities can only sponsor ads in support of their preferred candidate; no negative ads are allowed.

The second letter is a perfect example of why we should remove the negative ads. The writer simply regurgitates parts of two misleading ads in support of Republican candidates. One of the ads shows the back of a person sitting when all those around her are standing and claims A. It’s the Democratic candidate for governor and B. she refused to stand in support of police. We don’t see the woman’s face, so we really don’t know who she is, and we really don’t know when or why she’s remained seated. It could be for any number of reasons or even on a different day. In the second instance, the decision to release a convicted sex offender was made by a review committee based on a psychiatric evaluation; the attorney general’s office had actually tried to deny the application.