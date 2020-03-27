Letter: Stop hoarding

If you see a truck driver, honk — or if you know a driver say thanks to him for doing such a fantastic job of keeping food on the shelves. They have closed the rest areas and there is no place for them to clean up, go to the bathroom or use the vending machine. They can't walk up to a drive-through and order a meal because the company could get sued if the car behind hits him; he can't go in because they are closed for inside dining.

If the supplies quit coming, what are we going to do? Please, lets work together and think of each other and quit hoarding.

You definitely don't need to hoard bath tissue. Buy only what you need. Just think what you would do if there were none. (Stop and think instead of panicking). To find out how many rolls you need, write down the number of rolls you have and the number of times you visit the bathroom a day; this tell you how long your stock will last.

I went to Dollar General last week for dog food and the woman in front of me spent $150 for toilet tissue; and then I was told a guy was selling one roll for $10. That guy ought to be jailed. Stop and think people, especially about the elderly who can only shop once a month when they get paid or have to wait until someone takes them to the store.

Please let's help one another.