Letter: Stop honoring traitors

Treason is the only crime defined in the Constitution: waging war against the United States, or adhering to the enemies of the U.S. by giving them aid or comfort. Treason can be committed only during wartime by an American citizen or resident alien.

The Americans who took up arms against the U.S. in the Civil War, or provided aid and comfort to the Confederacy, were traitors. Traitors should not be honored with U.S. bases named after them. Traitors should not be commemorated with prominently displayed statues, busts and plaques. Yes, the conflict was a major event in American history, and the rebels were major players, but statues, busts and plaques dedicated to traitors are not history and are better relegated to museums.

No statue honors Benedict Arnold. A successful officer serving under George Washington in the Continental Army, Arnold turned traitor to the American cause, plotting to surrender West Point to the British. Forced to flee to England, Arnold was never fully compensated for his treason and was scorned by the British as a traitor. Washington and other patriot leaders were branded as traitors by the British, but the salient point is this: The patriots won the Revolutionary War, and the British lost.