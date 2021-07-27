Letter: Stop lax voting rules

Using the pandemic as an excuse, during the months before the 2020 election, shrewd attorneys employed by the DNC sued key states to force them to eliminate standard voter integrity measures, such as voter registration requirements, signature matches, valid postmarking, etc. These lawyers even arranged for leftist billionaires to hire staff for government offices but only in precincts heavily weighted with Democrats, thus effectively turning said offices into DNC "get out the vote" operations.

Naturally Republicans have cried "foul" and state legislatures are now working to strengthen their election laws, but President Biden wants none of it. In what Bishop E.W. Jackson called a "shocking display of demagoguery," Biden described these attempts to clean up elections as a "21st century Jim Crow assault" and "the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history." His party has introduced a bill called H.R.1 and a similar bill called "John Lewis Voting Rights Act," both of which seek to make permanent and nationalize the stunningly lax Covid voting rules which resulted in numerous unexamined allegations of widespread vote fraud and, of course, the resulting legal challenges.