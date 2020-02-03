Letter: Stop more factory farms

A recent survey from the Center for a Livable Future shows that 63% of Iowans support a moratorium on factory farms. That’s because Iowans from across the state are fed up with the factory farm industry continuing to put their profits before our rural communities, water and climate.

Iowans are also fed up with the inaction by state legislators to do anything on this issue. Iowa is the number one producer of corporate-owned factory farm hogs, generating over 22 billion gallons of toxic liquid manure.

HF 2127 calls for a moratorium on all new or expanding factory farms, so Iowa can begin to get a handle on this crisis. The bill was assigned to the House Agriculture Committee.

It’s common sense; if you’re in a hole, stop digging.

It’s the job of the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, to assign this bill to a subcommittee before the first funnel or else the bill will die.

Call Paustian and tell him to assign this bill to subcommittee.

Bob Moellenbeck

Walcott

