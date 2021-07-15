 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop phone discrimination
I am frustrated with the discrimination shown by almost every media outlet against those who do not have a computer or a smart phone. We are concerned with everyone but those who cannot afford those items. I went to a large home-improvement store, and they do not list a phone number on a receipt to call to see if your order is in. The news listed an app or a QR code to copy from your TV to make appointments for a Covid shot, or to get a ride to the location. No phone number. Those who really need a ride or help do not have a smart phone or a computer, because they cannot afford one. Or they have a computer set up by a relative they don’t know how to use. With the reduction in home phones; rise in cell phones as the only means of calling someone; and the lack of phone books with reachable numbers; I find this to be the largest example of discrimination regardless of age, nationality, gender, or race. I hope someone will get on the bandwagon to address the situation.

Ann Geiger

Princeton

