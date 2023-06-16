Since 2021, our American justice system has arrested, indicted, arraigned, convicted and/or sentenced hundreds of Republicans, most for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, or for participating in the insurrection on January 6, 2021. In response, Republican politicians, pundits and media have attacked the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) as being biased and “weaponized” by Democrats against Republicans.

In February 2023, Republicans created the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to hold hearings to expose how Democrats have abused the power of our government. To date, this “weaponization committee” has uncovered no wrongdoing. Yet over 75% of Republican primary voters believe that the criminal indictments of Trump and his supporters are politically motivated by Democrats.

I agree that our American justice system is “weaponized”; but not by one political party against another. Our American justice system is “weaponized” to uphold the rule of law, and to protect our democratic system of government. As Special Counsel Jack Smith stated, "We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.”

The DOJ simply appears to be “weaponized” when many more Republicans are being investigated and indicted than Democrats. I propose this solution to Republicans. Stop committing crimes! Stop tampering with elections, stealing national security documents, inciting insurrections, attempting coups, committing campaign finance violations, grifting your donors, obstructing justice, and lying to your voters! If Republicans can do this, then the DOJ will no longer appear to be weaponized against them.

Richard Patterson

Moline