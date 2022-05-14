Letter: Stop protests at justices' homes

Federal Law 18 U.S.C. 1507 states that it is illegal to protest at the homes of public servants. Yet it is currently being done at Supreme Court Justice homes by abortion activists — and our government leaders say or do nothing to enforce the statute and have the criminals arrested for doing so.

Not Attorney General Garland, who was so very quick to sic the FBI on parents upset over recent school board decisions (though no laws were broken there); not President Biden, or any of the administration, though sworn to uphold the constitution and the laws of the land.

I guess if you do not agree with the other side's position, it has become all right to ignore the laws of this country. Wonder where that road will take us?

Steve Elmer

Geneseo

