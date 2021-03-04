 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop puppy mills
I’ve been following efforts by the puppy mill industry to combat advances in animal welfare and now it appears they have come to my state. Major puppy-mill players like the AKC (American Kennel Club) and out-of-state lobbying groups like The Cavalry Group are trying to reverse Iowa’s efforts to become a more animal-friendly state by lobbying for the passage of SF483.

Iowa has a puppy mill and public health problem and we need to do everything we can to fix it, even if that has to be done on the local level. There is very little oversight of puppies born in mills. Outbreaks of campylobacter and canine brucellosis infections have been traced from pet store puppies to mills. The puppies that don’t die at the facility are over-treated with antibiotics so they can go home with a customer in the pet store only to die days later, after the new owner has spent hundreds of dollars on care.

All but one of the pet stores of Iowa have failed multiple state inspections, continuously wasting taxpayer dollars for repeat inspections and putting peoples’ health in constant risk. Our local lawmakers should be able to take action against them if the state will not.

For these reasons, I strongly urge for my fellow citizens to join in the fight, make your voices heard, and ask our senators to vote against this bill.

Tracey Kuehl

Davenport

