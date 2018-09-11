More and more is coming out everyday on the Trump administration's unethical and likely illegal activities and behaviors. This should be a red flag to all Americans. The bigger red flag to Iowans should be the behavior of our senior U.S. senator, Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Sen. Grassley denied Merrick Garlands Senate confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court while at the same time he has gone out of his way to get President Trump's two appointees rammed through Congress in spite of dubious circumstances. Why not hold off and postpone further hearings on Judge Kavanaugh until the Mueller investigation is complete? If the worst fears about President Trump come to pass, we'll have a tainted Supreme Court for decades to come.
Imagine a court of nine justices where two justices were given lifetime appointments by a corrupt president. Sen. Grassley doesn't seem to have a problem with it, do you?
Louis DaValle
Bettendorf