Letter: Stop Smith, vote absentee

Our Republican state senator, Roby Smith, wants to inhibit our ability to vote in the coming election or risk coming in contact with a deadly virus. Actually, Smith may have stopped our secretary of state from sending out unsolicited requests to people, but let's each of us send in a request for a ballot — unsolicited.

The address for the Iowa Secretary of State is: Secretary of State Paul Pate, First Floor Lucas Building, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50319.

They will be accepting requests for the ballots beginning July 6, 2020.

Why don't we pass this information on to all our friends and relatives. Heck, let's go all out and try to get the information out all across the country. With computers we can get to lots of voters. We could have the whole country use absentee ballots.

Madonna Mackin

Bettendorf

