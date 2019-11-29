Letter: Stop stupid driving

Why is it that there are drivers in Davenport who make decisions that cause them to do something stupid? I have had three traffic accidents since September 9 due to drivers like that.
Somebody backed into me in a parking lot while I was stopped. After I got my car from the body shop, two days later somebody tried passing me on the passenger side as I was making a right hand turn on a two lane road. Two weeks after I got my car from the body shop, I was rear-ended while I was stopped behind a bus.
These accidents never should have happened. My body shop is giving me a discount for being a good customer. Davenport needs to put up signs all over town saying, "This is a safe zone for drivers. Breaking traffic laws and doing something stupid will not be tolerated."
So it is safe to drive on our streets, the Davenport Police Department needs to form a traffic unit with the sole job of stopping this kind of behavior. When these drivers are pulled over for doing something stupid by driving upside down and backwards — the way they drive is like a time bomb — they should be given a nice stiff fine.
If they are caught driving, doing something stupid again and if the finger points to them, their car should be taken away from them. They should be introduced to public transportation. This would help thin down the traffic in Davenport.
David Dorris
Davenport