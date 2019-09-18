Why do people text me who don't know me very well? I don't know how to text. I don't want to learn.
I can't even figure out how to read the text messages on my cell phone.
It seems that in today's society everybody has to have one of those fancy cell phones. They have the belief that everybody communicates by texting.
I can see the future where the day you are born, you get a birth certificate and a cell phone. As a baby the first thing you learn to do is text. "Mommy, I'm hungry. Mommy, change my diaper." As you grow up you never learn to talk, because you always text.
Now you're in grade school. You can't talk. You text your mother saying, "Mom, Johnny is picking on me. He keeps texting me and won't leave me alone."
Your mother texts you back, saying, "If you and Johnny don't quit your fighting, I'm going to take your phones away from both of you and then I will get some peace and quiet."
As you move further into the future, you meet a stranger and he talks to you. You go back home and text your parents about your encounter with this stranger. Your mother immediately texts the doctor's office to make an appointment for you to be seen, because you are hearing strange noises.
We need to save our kids. As parents we need to organize. Stop texting. Start talking. They will be glad to hear from you.
David Dorris
Davenport