Letter: Stop the abuse

After targeting prosecutors in the Department of Justice last week, President Trump then took to Twitter to retaliate against the jurors in Roger Stone’s trial. He also asked Attorney General William Barr to take over the case of his long-time friend, raising questions that Trump has already illegally interfered by conferring directly with the attorney general. This has prompted unfounded, irrational accusations that there was unethical behavior by jurors.

Trump's meddling in this way is clearly an abuse of power. He is once again attempting to use the judiciary to serve his own political interests. He must be told to stop this continued interference on behalf of himself and his friends. It is not his Justice Department; it belongs to the public. Barr has become a political hack doing the bidding of the president instead of following norms and procedures.

Sen. Chuck Grassley chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee for many years and Sen. Joni Ernst sits on it now as well. What do they have to say about the out-of-control, erratic behavior of the president, aided by the attorney general in his continued abuse of power?