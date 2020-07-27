Letter: Stop the abuse

Currently, our focus has been on COVID-19, political activity, racism, police activity, wearing masks or not, and the list could go on. But we also must pay attention to gender-based violence, which raises its ugly head during times of crisis or humanitarian emergencies.

During such times, women and girls are often faced with extreme violence, including:

• rape and sexual assault;

• domestic and intimate partner assault;

• child, and forced, marriage;

• trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and forced labor;

• harmful traditional practices, such as female genital mutilation or cutting;

• harassment, exploitation and abuse by humanitarian personnel.

A bill in the U.S. Senate called "Keeping Women and Girls Safe from the Start of 2020" (S. 4003) attempts to stop this violence and needs our support and action to overcome these acts of violence.