Letter: Stop the barbarians
Letter: Stop the barbarians

What is on my mind is of little import because I can't influence our congressmen to follow their collective consciences and do what they know is right and truthful. The Republicans are taking the advice of the elderly lawyer to the young one. Pound the table because you realize both the law and the facts are against you. Will this happen? It's happening now. Republican congressmen and their lawyers are symbolically pounding the table by continuously spreading lies instead of facts.

I think many of them do not believe their actions can lead to the destruction of our democracy. They see their recent speeches as normal partisanship. Constitutional scholars have been warning us for months that any government is fragile and must built from facts and truths.

When Iowans contact their senators' offices, they are greeted by laughter and phones being hung up. Don't let this happen to you, Illinoisans. Keep our loyal congressman in the Capitol to stop the barbarians from once again breaching the walls and gates of our seat of government. Next time could be the last time.

Charles R. Schaechter 

Moline

