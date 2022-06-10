Letter: Stop the blame game

On May 22, the Times published an op-ed by Don Tracy, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, titled “Biden’s Trip Highlights Deep Problems.” The opinion begins by criticizing a DNC fundraising dinner in Chicago; but then quickly descends into a rant blaming the Biden administration for inflation, calling it “Biden’s hidden tax”. Mr. Ryan then claims, “Prices began rising almost as soon as Biden stepped foot into the White House.” If true, how can inflation be Biden’s fault?

Economists agree that inflation is caused by a combination of high demand and/or low supply of goods and services. Since 2019, the planet has been experiencing a global pandemic, causing global labor shortages, disrupting the global supply chain, and manifesting in global inflation.

In America, these global inflationary issues were amplified by Trump administration executive actions and Republican legislation. Demand was increased by injecting money into the American economy via low interest rates, tax cuts, and two pandemic relief bills totaling $2.9 trillion signed by Trump. Labor shortages were exacerbated by severely restricting needed legal immigration and actively discouraging Covid vaccinations, causing unnecessary lockdowns and deaths. Trump’s tariffs add $50 billion annually to the costs of imports from China, which corporations pass on to consumers via price increases. These Republican initiatives all contribute to the inflation Americans see today.

Mr. Ryan concludes that “Illinois families need true leadership and real solutions.” I agree. But Republicans haven’t offered any leadership or solutions, only misguided policies, misinformation, and misdirected blame. Please stop the blame game!

Richard Patterson

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0