 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Stop the cannabis dispensary

Letters logo

I was shocked when I heard that the Moline City Council was seriously considering approval of a special-use permit and/or rezoning to accommodate a cannabis dispensary at 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

I was dismayed in 2020 when pot head supporter Gov. Pritzker signed into law the ill-conceived legislation that the Illinois legislature had voted in legalizing the use of cannabis, but it was my understanding that Moline would allow dispensaries only in certain areas near the “outskirts.”

Now city officials are seriously considering approval of a cannabis dispensary in the heart of our city, only a few blocks from Moline High School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Logan Elementary, and two blocks from Optimist Park, a playground for children. More disturbing is that the pot store will be right on the path of some of our most treasured community events for the children and families — the annual MHS Homecoming Parade and Halloween Parade. Imagine all the children marching past the cannabis dispensary with its flashing displays and advertisements for pot, and potheads out on the sidewalk greeting the kids! What a great opportunity for the pot shop to tantalize our children!

People are also reading…

Many other cities have been very disappointed, even horrified, by the clientele attracted to their dispensaries, and have even experienced impossible traffic backups due to an overwhelming number of pothead customers.

I urge the mayor and City Council to reject this attempt to bring the sale of cannabis into the heart of Moline.

Gary Francque

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Knights say thanks

Letter: Knights say thanks

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disab…

Letter: Vote Thoms

Letter: Vote Thoms

Well, I saw another "Helpless Halpin" ad on TV, and, to tell the truth, I had to laugh. Except it really wasn't funny. Let's look at Mike Halp…

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News