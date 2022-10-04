Letter: Stop the cannabis dispensary

I was shocked when I heard that the Moline City Council was seriously considering approval of a special-use permit and/or rezoning to accommodate a cannabis dispensary at 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

I was dismayed in 2020 when pot head supporter Gov. Pritzker signed into law the ill-conceived legislation that the Illinois legislature had voted in legalizing the use of cannabis, but it was my understanding that Moline would allow dispensaries only in certain areas near the “outskirts.”

Now city officials are seriously considering approval of a cannabis dispensary in the heart of our city, only a few blocks from Moline High School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Logan Elementary, and two blocks from Optimist Park, a playground for children. More disturbing is that the pot store will be right on the path of some of our most treasured community events for the children and families — the annual MHS Homecoming Parade and Halloween Parade. Imagine all the children marching past the cannabis dispensary with its flashing displays and advertisements for pot, and potheads out on the sidewalk greeting the kids! What a great opportunity for the pot shop to tantalize our children!

Many other cities have been very disappointed, even horrified, by the clientele attracted to their dispensaries, and have even experienced impossible traffic backups due to an overwhelming number of pothead customers.

I urge the mayor and City Council to reject this attempt to bring the sale of cannabis into the heart of Moline.

Gary Francque

Moline