The June 4 letter "Violence is glorified" got completely off track with a totally unwarranted slap at the NRA. One reason the NRA supports your right to keep and bear arms is that our best studies indicate that over two million times each year, Americans use firearms to protect themselves against murder, rape, robbery and assault, often without firing a shot as attackers back off from people they see can defend themselves.
To be conservative, I scaled that back to one million, and my math tells me that every 30 seconds a gun protects someone in America. That is 2,740 people protected every day, many times the number of any headline-grabbing mass shooting. Until the anti-gun people figure out a better way to protect this many Americans each day, they should cut out their cheap shots (pun intended) at the NRA.
John Dixell
Rock Island