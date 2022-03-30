Letter: Stop the destruction

It's a shame.

I have seen the 1900 postcard of the Rock Island County Courthouse, and it is beautiful.

That is what people should see coming from Iowa into Illinois.

Look around at the other county courthouses; Mercer and Henry, for example. Those counties took pride and kept their courthouses in shape and still built jails for the lawbreakers.

The money put in the jail should have gone into the courthouse first. It will outlast anything built — it has good roofs. The old police station and the church across the street could have been fixed up for cells.

Who made these decisions? The taxpayers should have been able to vote on the courthouse. All Rock Island does is tear things down that could be fixed and used for something else. Schools could have been made into apartments, for example. Check out Moline. We should live within our means.

Wanda Sellers

Milan

