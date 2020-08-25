Letter: Stop the madness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why is our government allowing the saboteur Louis DeJoy, President Trump's appointee to the office of postmaster general, to destroy the United States Postal Service in an attempt to prevent Democrats from using the mail service to request absentee voting ballots — and then return those ballots in a timely manner to be counted in the upcoming election in November?

Maybe Trump and his minion, DeJoy, don't believe Republicans can figure out how to request an absentee ballot?

We depend on the USPS to do many other services for us besides handling absentee ballots: paychecks, Social Security checks, delivery of prescriptions, billing statements for services received from every kind of service, magazine subscriptions, Amazon packages, etc., etc.

Stop the madness!

Marilyn C. Leonard

Bettendorf

