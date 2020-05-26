Letter: Stop the noise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Bettendorf mayor:

In case you haven’t noticed, motorcycle season seems to be in full force. While working in my front yard recently, I was treated to a group of approximately seven dirt bike riders, one of whom was nice enough to provide a demonstration of his riding expertise, popping a wheelie on River Drive for the inhabitants.

In addition, several excessively loud motorcycles passed. They were loud enough it was impossible to carry on a conversation. Two cars went past, sounding like stock car racers and driving at speeds that would have made them competitive on the track

In response to my concerns about motorcycle noise in the city, and the apparent disregard for city and state ordinances regarding excessive noise, on March 9, 2017, you stated: "We will continue to work with the Police Department to ensure they are doing their best to enforce the laws of the State and the City. However, we do have other more pressing police issues the department is attempting to solve."

I collected over 150 signatures from citizens of Bettendorf requesting the police enforce the ordinance pertaining to: mufflers and the prevention of noise. Over 85% of the people I contacted signed the petition, including citizens in your own neighborhood.