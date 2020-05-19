Letter: Stop the spread

Letter: Stop the spread

As local businesses start to reopen, most of us would agree this is a time that requires courage, trust and respect. As a customer/client in this endeavor, I remain committed to stopping the spread by wearing a protective mask, using hand sanitizer when I enter and leave any establishment and maintaining a safe social distance.

If I care enough to support a particular business, I think it is only reasonable to expect that that the management and employees of that business do the same. If they are unwilling to do so, I will go elsewhere.

Gerti Kent

Bettendorf

