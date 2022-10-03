 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chanted at a political rally or fit on a bumper sticker. Recent examples include “Yes we can,” “Lock her up,” and “Stop the steal,” among others. This last slogan about “the steal” first appeared as early as 2016. Four years later, “the steal” referred to the idea that the former President didn’t really lose his re-election. But those concerned about the future might apply this catchy slogan to other important issues.

For example, stop stealing our hard-earned money and make corporations and the super-rich pay their share of taxes. Stop stealing our voting rights through state-level restrictions and gerrymandering. Stop stealing the freedom to make our own healthcare choices. Stop stealing our lives by not controlling assault weapons. Stop stealing the freedom of teachers to help our children learn our country’s history and appreciate the world’s rich cultural diversity. Stop stealing the quality of life for seniors who can’t afford their essential medicines. Stop stealing our children’s and grandchildren’s futures by ignoring climate change. The list of steals goes on.

Instead of violence and insurrection, let’s each thoughtfully study the candidates and then peacefully march to the voting booth on Nov. 8 and elect those who we think can best stop the many real steals we are facing.

Tom Cook

Iowa City

