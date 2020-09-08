Letter: Stop the terrorism

Iowa Code chapter 708A: Terrorism means an act intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, or to influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a unit of government, by shooting, throwing, launching, discharging, or otherwise using a dangerous weapon at, into, or in a building, vehicle, airplane, railroad engine, railroad car, or boat, occupied by another person or within an assembly of people.

Regarding the incident reported in the Quad-City Times on Aug. 11, my question is this: Is this not what is going on in Chicago and Portland? Do they not have laws against terrorism? I am not talking about "peaceful protestors," but violent rioters who are destroying property, ruining businesses, breaking the law and doing their best to injure the very people who are trying to protect all people and property, our police officers. Why haven’t we put an end to this "terrorism?"