Letter: Stop the train merger

Please Quad-Cities, wake up! Your community is threatened by being dangerously and permanently changed by the merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. I was disappointed at the low turnout at Tuesday’s public environmental hearing at the River Center. With this issue affecting all of us; Davenport to see the worst, there should have been thousands attending. To start with there will be almost three times as many daily trains of flammable crude oil.

The excuse by many, including city officials “It’s a done deal.”

Why did mayors and city councils allow it to get this far? How could they not have met and put in place a strategy to unite and fight this environmental and safety tragedy from happening?

Some small communities, like Comanche, have said “No”. I commend them. To the rest of you, please inform yourself, make your dissatisfaction known to your city officials and sign a petition to stop the train. Go to https://www.cp-kcsmergereis.com/invovlvement.htm for details. You can also send your comments to Mr. Marin Oberman, chairman, Surface Transportation Board, 395 E Street SW., Washington, D.C., 20423.

Joel Franken

Davenport