Letter: Stop the wars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two stories on August 24th are a reminder that most of us are preoccupied with the COVID-19 nightmare, the November 3rd elections, the wall and the economy.

Still, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere continue to impact the lives of our young men and women.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley at Rice University says "the golden egg of Trump’s reelection is going to be promises kept, such as … keeping America out of foreign wars like Afghanistan and Iraq."

Maybe, but the current wars continue to impact the lives of our young men and women.

Since January 2017, there have been 60 U.S. military fatalities in Iraq, with 172 wounded; in Afghanistan, there have been 63 deaths and 425 wounded. Total U.S. fatalities to date since 2003 in Iraq are 4,584 and since 2001 in Afghanistan, 2,451.

Our wounded military has an everlasting impact on the lives of those who come home. Former Marine veteran Robert Neal Jr., knows that as he checks on his fellow veterans; they are dying at the rate of 17 per day by suicide, according to a Veterans Affairs report.

Since 2003, there have been 32,455 wounded veterans from the Iraq War and 20,662 wounded from the Afghanistan War since 2001.