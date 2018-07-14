It is extremely vital that people contact their U.S. senators. Call them, visit them, email and send them letters. President Donald Trump will be selecting his replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Urge your representatives in the Senate to hold off the vote until after the mid-terms and also to wait until the new Congress is seated. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the precedent to delay the vote on President Obama's selection for Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 until after the presidential election. That precedent should be upheld here as well.
Ken Fordham
Eldridge