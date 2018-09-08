Despite Sens. Chuck Grassley’s and Joni Ernst’s claims to be diligent at oversight, what we‘ve seen instead is "overlooking" the U.S. military operations in Yemen. This “overlooking” does not represent my interests and concerns as a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of Veterans for Peace, and as their constituent living in Iowa.
In view of the recent bombing of a school bus full of children in Yemen and other atrocities committed by Saudi and SAE airstrikes supported by U.S. air refueling, reconnaissance, and special forces, I urge Grassley and Ernst to immediately reconsider their positions and vote to support pending legislation on the Senate floor to curtail U.S. military involvement in Yemen. These bombings of civilians have been going on for three years with only feckless oversight from Congress.
Children in school buses, patients in hospitals, and guests at weddings represent no threat whatsoever to our security as Americans living in Iowa. What these atrocities do represent is our senators’ dereliction of duty with oversight responsibilities of U.S. foreign military involvement. The “overlooking” of these atrocities represent a lack of critical thinking and due diligence that we desperately need from congress if our nation is ever to regain a position of righteousness. Our nation is becoming a rogue nation. Both senators are veterans who served as commissioned officers in the U.S. Armed Services. Surely their military training and experience should make them aware that “overlooking” war crimes is complicity in war crimes.
John Ivens
DeWitt