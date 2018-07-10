Another Fourth of July has passed and, as usual, we have crybabies and whiners who do nothing, but complain that it was too noisy or too messy or how their dog had a bad night because of the noise.
Well people, it's called the Fourth of July and it happens every year at this time.
What do you expect, people to just sit home and not enjoy the holiday and not have fun? Maybe if you don't want to listen to the noise, then get some ear plugs and a pill for your dog so it can cope as the rest of us celebrate of our country's heritage.
The whining never stops. I suppose next you will want them to cancel the Fourth of July all together. Maybe you should get Trump to do that. Would that make you happy?
Another thing, the bike path is for everybody and people need to respect each other while they are using it. I feel so bad for Ruth Morris's family. Nobody should have had to gone through what her son and family did. Cyclists need to be like drivers on the road, slow down and be alert around other people on the path. Travel safely.
Mark Anglund
Davenport