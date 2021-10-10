Letter: Stopping Russia

Russia has long since seized eastern Crimea in Ukraine. The United Nations did nothing, yet its job is to stop violations of territorial sovereignty. But the U.N. cannot act as the Russians hold veto power on the Security Council.

There is a solution, one originally proposed in the 1950s by two international experts, Arthur Holcombe and Quincy Wright. We need to dust off their plan and look at it as a way to strengthen the resistance of democratic nations to aggression. Their idea is to create a mutual security federation within the U.N. This group would provide soldiers and military assistance to any country judged the victim of aggression by a two-thirds vote of the Security Council and the General Assembly. This plan would avert a stalemate where one of the five permanent members of the Security Council (U.S., France, Russia, China, Britain) can veto any action by the others.

Those nations that did not want to furnish or accept aid could refuse to sign the Holcombe-Wright plan, yet remain in the U.N. Those signing on would enforce the will of the two-thirds majority. Thus, despite Russia, the U.N. could operate as an effective organization for peace in Crimea. Now it cannot, and the U.S. and the world need a way to work toward preventing and stopping aggression.