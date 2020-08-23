Letter: Storm brings out our best

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nature imposed another trial on the 10th of August with winds and destruction. The 79 acres of lush grass and trees that define Rustic Ridge Golf course in Eldridge greet the sun covered with limbs, branches and impediments to play. It’s a mess!

On Monday, the owner and crew of groundskeepers are faced with a horrendous task but are out working with rakes, saws and utility carts. Then the inevitable strength of Quad-Cities culture rises to the challenge.

One of the neighbors called other nearby homeowners and soon a small army of Midwesterners are at work clearing the fairways and greens, hauling twigs and serious branches to the “burn” pile. By days end the course is playable and looking pretty good. The neighbors are feeling a sense of accomplishment about a job well done. They have helped to bring the course back, again, to help relieve the frustration and angst that is the burden of COVID-19.

I am thinking that there are many places in America where this kind of unity, sense of belonging, willingness to come to aid of your neighbors comes to the front whenever the need arises. It may happen more in the Quad-Cities because we have maintained a sense of Midwestern values that are rapidly becoming rare in other parts of our nation. I’m glad that I live here and feeling really fortunate that the citizens of Eldridge are my neighbors.