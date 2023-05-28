Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oh, no! Violence!

I got my copy of the Dispatch/Argus today (May 25), with the headline ‘Senator’s remarks draw ire’ ‘QC Sen. Anderson threatens violence on Senate floor.’

What is it? Who’d he threaten? It’s an insurrection! Some Illinois senators are going to get lit up now! That’s what it is, isn’t it? Sure, it is!

It wasn’t. It was something we’ve come to expect from Pravda-sorry, Lee Enterprises "journalists," with help from the ministry of truth-oops, the Chicago Tribune editorial board.

Senator Anderson needs to watch what he says, I’ll grant that, but his remarks were not that incendiary. I expect most parents with a 10-year-old child would have a similar reaction in the situation Mr. Anderson described. I thought the left/Democrats were all for protecting children, anyway. I mean, we certainly hear ‘What about the children?’ enough in regard to guns. I guess ‘What about the children?’ only applies when it’s politically expedient or convenient for the Democratic Party.

I mostly agree with the whole unisex bathroom issue as presented. It IS a solution in search of a problem, and I hope the General Assembly spent the five minutes they needed to spend on it and are moving on.

As for the somewhat inflammatory headline ‘Anderson threatens violence … ’. Oh, stop. A more cynical person than me might think this was designed as a hatchet job. About what I’d expect from punk writers fresh from the University of Iowa with "journalism" degrees and scant knowledge of the real world.

John Crist

Rock Island