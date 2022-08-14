 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Story coverage showed no compassion

I was shocked and disappointed when I read the headline "Shot, stabbed, strangled" as the lead story in the Friday, August 5, edition of the Dispatch - Argus. The tragic murder of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt had been extensively covered prior to the release of the autopsy report, and yet the newspaper chose to focus on the painful details of the murder rather than the Celebration of Life vigil that had been planned to honor the victims. The Cedar Falls community came together to offer comfort and peace to the many people who were grieving the loss of their loved ones, but the newspaper's front page carried only a small picture of that gathering in contrast to the larger space devoted to explicate details of the deaths. Where is your compassion? Where is your empathy? The Dispatch-Argus could have covered this story in a manner that focused on healing but instead continued to replay the violent act.

Janet Griffin

Moline

