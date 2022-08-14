Letter: Stowe is odd choice for RICo GOP

Just when you thought it couldn't get any weirder in the local MAGA world, Rock Island Republicans elect the Wizard of Odd, Larry Stowe, to the party's leadership. Quack snake oil salesman and convicted felon, Stowe, is apparently the best and the brightest local conservatives have to offer. I guess no one should be surprised, what with terrorist and traitor, Donald Trump, at the head of the movement. Still, it's a wonder that gullibility continues to be a lifetime affliction of the undereducated.