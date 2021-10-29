Letter: Straight talk

I would like to endorse Traci Huskey for the Bettendorf School Board. I have worked closely with Traci and see that she has the knowledge, skills and passion to guide education of children as a mother and longtime resident of Bettendorf. She has the strategic skills from business to not only cover the fiduciary and planning roles required, but especially to bring heart to the policy guidance needed to move Bettendorf forward with her focus on accountability, behavior improvement, safety and teacher retention.
Traci has the innate and proven ability to address issues in a positive way that no one else wants to talk about, and she can work with a diverse group of personalities and cultures. If you want smooth talking politics guiding your school, vote for someone else. If you want someone who will bring straight talk for truth to focus on excellence for children, parents and teachers, Traci is your vote.
Jay Olson
LeClaire