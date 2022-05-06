Letter: Street names don't make sense

Common sense does not apply to streets, at least at one point in the Quad-Cities.

Kimberly is an east/west street all the way across Davenport until you reach Elmore.

Kimberly does not cross Elmore and continue on a more or less straight line.

No, Elmore, (a north/south street) suddenly stops and does not continue south.

Instead Kimberly takes a 90-degree turn and starts heading south.

It would make common sense to make Elmore the name of the street that keeps on going south.

Yes we know that section of road has always been called Kimberly, and that it would cost the city to change the street signs, etc.

Maybe that is the problem with common sense; it is always trumped by money.

So we will go on being confused when what should be called Elmore is called Kimberly. It won't change.

Stephen Garrington

Davenport

