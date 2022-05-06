 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Street names don't make sense

Letters logo

Common sense does not apply to streets, at least at one point in the Quad-Cities.

Kimberly is an east/west street all the way across Davenport until you reach Elmore.

Kimberly does not cross Elmore and continue on a more or less straight line.

No, Elmore, (a north/south street) suddenly stops and does not continue south.

Instead Kimberly takes a 90-degree turn and starts heading south.

It would make common sense to make Elmore the name of the street that keeps on going south.

Yes we know that section of road has always been called Kimberly, and that it would cost the city to change the street signs, etc.

Maybe that is the problem with common sense; it is always trumped by money.

So we will go on being confused when what should be called Elmore is called Kimberly. It won't change.

People are also reading…

Stephen Garrington

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Be ready for a red wave

Letter: Be ready for a red wave

I am big fan of Operation Red Wave. We must create a Red Wave of America First Conservative Candidate victories in the Republican primaries an…

Letter: A vision for Iowa?

Republicans are engaged in near-back-breaking, back-patting over the recent loss of state revenue they designed and shepherded to signature by…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

Time for you to ask these questions with a truthful answer! Do you believe everything Biden and his administration tell you? Is it time for Bi…

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

The April 28 Dispatch issue printed commentaries from Marc Thiessen and Scott Reeder. Thiessen claimed that the U.S. has been too slow to help…

Letter: Questions on baptisms

Letter: Questions on baptisms

"Some baptisms are deemed invalid," said a headline from an article appearing a month or so ago in The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus.

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

The Iowa Legislature has failed to block the use of eminent domain for a $4.5 billion pipeline project to capture millions of tons of carbon d…

Letter: Crypto is insane

Letter: Crypto is insane

I thought humans couldn’t do anything more counterproductive to mankind and/or harmful to our planet, then along came cryptocurrencies. Most r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News