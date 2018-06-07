A Seattle based coffeehouse corporation engaged its employees in an anti-bias training. This is a step towards creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment. A major television network canceled a fall sitcom series after the “star” of the show tweeted racist remarks. Local religious, civic and elected leaders of Clinton offered support to the pastor and congregational members of the Free in Jesus Bethel AME Church which was recently vandalized by denigrating racist graffiti.
Inclusivity and respect for diversity are values that are embodied in Clinton County and by the Hate Has No Home Here (HHNHH) campaign. We strive to be a welcoming community and treat each other with dignity and respect and demonstrate compassion to all.
Let us be united in our vigilance to identify racism and intolerance and work to eliminate them wherever they lie, whether within ourselves, our families, our neighborhoods or our world. Take time to get to know your neighbors. Promote love; stop the hate; stand up for human rights and work to ensure that every one in our community feels accepted and safe.
Join with others for the HHNHH meeting on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Rastrelli’s. Dinner on your own. RSVP to Lori at 563-242-7611.
Nancy Miller
Clinton
Editor's note: Miller is a sister of the Order of St. Francis, and director of spirituality for the Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton