Letter: Striving to help
Here we are in mid-December. Have you wrapped all your gifts? Well, I have the perfect solution for you.

Bend of the River Pilot Club is wrapping packages between now and Christmas Eve. We are a nonprofit that helps people with brain-related disorders. Plus, we are proud to help the Honor Flights. Also, have put together Christmas bags for the brain-injury party and Handicapped Development Center.

So stop by at Books a Million and say hello to our volunteers striving to help people with brain-related disorders. We are going to be there until late on Christmas Eve.

We look forward to seeing you.

Wrapping gifts is by donation. No amount is too small. Thanks for your help.

Nancy Rudnick

Bend of the River Pilot Club

Davenport

