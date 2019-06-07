I just want to ask if there is another cable company in the Quad Cities area because we just found out that Mediacom wants us to pay $57 more because they made a mistake years ago when they put the cable in for us.
That was their mistake, not ours. We are retired and do not want to pay more than what we pay now. It would cost us more than $100. No offense to the Dish company but we really don't want that on our roof or in the yard. We hope the city will find another company so we are not stuck with just Mediacom.
Catherine Gonzalez
Davenport