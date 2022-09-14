Letter: Student loan forgiveness helps everyone

Critics of Biden's student-loan forgiveness order are really mad! The main whining seems to focus on the fairness of it for those who paid off their loans and those who opted not to go to college. In other words, "It isn't about me so must be unfair!"

Naysayer say, ”They opted to go to college." Well, personally, I never opted to have children but still have paid for others’ kids to play/learn. I never opted to live in a flood plain or earthquake zone but I will gladly contribute to disaster victims. I seldom fly, have owned only one GM in my life, yet my taxes bailed out America’s airlines/automakers. I don’t use a big bank but a bailout for them too. And PPP forgiveness for the rich?

Point is, our history includes taking care of one another when in crisis. Student debt is a MAJOR crisis! Plus, it's $10,000! That's less than compounded interest for many graduates.

I personally would have qualified for free college in 39 other nations. Not just the usual Europeans, either, but in Cuba, Mexico, Kenya and even Iran! It's astounding the world’s richest democracy is whining about assisting citizens trying to pull themselves out of poverty while other countries take care of their best and brightest. Why? Because even if college doesn’t lead to wealth, there’s something about having citizens educated! Knowledge is about more than making money. For example, things like knowing the definition of “selfishness.”

This order is but a start!

Rev. Jael Simpson

Davenport